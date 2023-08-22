Firm profile: KPMG

About KPMG’s dispute resolution team

Our KPMG dispute resolution team has extensive experience assisting organisations resolving tax disputes, while maintaining an effective working relationship with tax authorities.

Tax law can be complex and uncertain and with each new development in the tax environment, the context for resolving

tax disputes changes. For companies, this could result in a position of conflict that requires strategy and expertise

to navigate.

Our philosophy on tax dispute resolution is rooted in our unwavering dedication to our clients and their desired outcomes. We firmly believe in positioning ourselves between our clients and their tax challenges, ensuring that their needs remain at the forefront of every action we take.

By adopting this client-centric approach, we align our strategies, actions, and expertise to best serve our clients’ interests. We recognise that each client’s situation is unique, and we take pride in our ability to provide tailored solutions to address their specific needs.

We are not simply focused on winning cases; our primary focus is on achieving the outcomes our clients seek. This dedication is reflected in everything we do and how we do it. We strive to build strong, long-lasting relationships with our clients, based on trust, transparency, and integrity.

About KPMG in Kazakhstan

KPMG in Kazakhstan has been operating in Central Asia for 25 years and was rated as one of the leading firms in 2010-18 by Expert Kazakhstan RA.

Our essential principle has always been to use the firm’s global intellectual capital, combined with the practical experience of our local professional.

We provide advisory services on tax and legal issues to a great number of the banks and financial institutions of the country, as well as to enterprises in the leading sectors of the economy such as mining, oil and gas, telecommunications, and the food industry.

In 2019 KPMG in Kazakhstan secured its position in The Legal 500 rating of the leading law firms in the categories commercial, corporate and M&A and tax and customs.

KPMG in Kazakhstan is a corporate member in several business associations in Kazakhstan. We participate in various projects and sponsor conferences and events organised by these business associations.

Chamber of Auditors of the Republic of Kazakhstan

European Business Association of Kazakhstan

AmCham – The American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Financiers Association

Association of Kazakhstan Taxpayers

Chamber of Tax Consultants of the Republic of Kazakhstan

British Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan

For more information contact Sosnovskiy Vyacheslav

Partner, tax and legal

T: +7 (777) 750 00 94

E: vsosnovkiy@kpmg.kz

Vyacheslav is a partner in the tax dispute resolution team and has over 25 years of experience.. Vyacheslav’s litigation experience focus on complex and high-value, multijurisdictional cases. He is an expert in tax, customs and transfer pricing pre-disputes and litigation for clients from the banking, construction, telecommunication, logistic, subsoil, FMCG and commercial sectors. Vyacheslav participated in the improvement of the tax legislation of Kazakhstan, in the development of draft laws on amendments and additions to the legislative acts of Kazakhstan in matters of taxation and transfer pricing. Vyacheslav is EUROBAK (non-commercial organisation representing the European business community in Kazakhstan) Tax Committee executive team member. Mariyam Mukhanova

Senior manager, tax and legal

T: +7 (717) 255 2888

E: mariyammukhanova@kpmg.kz

Mariyam is a senior tax manager in the tax dispute resolution team. She has over 20 years of experience in tax administration. Mariyam took part in the drafting of the provisions of the Tax Codes, which entered into force in 2002, 2009, 2018. Mariyam specialises in supporting tax audits and contesting their results, representing clients in the pre-trial settlement of disputes, as well as in courts on various tax and customs disputes. Assel Kazbekova

Senior manager, tax and legal

T: +7 (777) 776 80 88

E: akazbekova@kpmg.kz

Assel is a senior legal manager in the tax dispute resolution team. She has experience in advising clients from the banking, construction, telecommunication, logistic, subsoil and commercial sectors, on all stages of tax pre-dispute and litigation, including complex claims. Assel is a full member of the Chamber of Legal Consultants ‘Kazakhstan Bar Association’. Aida Serikbayeva

Senior consultant, tax and legal

T: +7 (717) 255 2888

E: aserikbayeva@kpmg.kz

Aida is a senior tax consultant in the tax dispute resolution team. Her areas of expertise include corporate and indirect taxation, international taxation, tax audit support and appealing decisions of Kazakhstani tax authorities, representing clients in tax pre-dispute and litigation. Gulnur Akayeva

Senior legal consultant, tax and legal

T: +7 (727) 298 08 98

E: gakayeva@kpmg.kz

Gulnur is a senior legal consultant in the tax dispute resolution team. She advised clients on a wide range of tax litigation matters for companies including fictitious transactions and application of double tax treaties. Yerbolat Zhumabek

Legal consultant, tax and legal

T: +7 (727) 298 08 98

E: yzhumabek@kpmg.kz

Yerbolat is a legal consultant in the tax dispute resolution team. He has experience in participating in court projects related to tax disputes. He is currently working with the company on challenging results of desk control.

