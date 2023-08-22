Sponsored Firm profile: Vieira de Almeida

About VdA’s tax team

VdA’s tax practice has unique analytical abilities and is best known for structuring efficient innovative structures within a highly scrutinised and regulated environment, in every market where our clients operate. We are pragmatic and agile, working in cross-practice tailor-made teams that focus on the relevant demands of each matter and jurisdiction.

Our team steadily increased its involvement in the most relevant transactions taking place in the Portuguese-speaking markets or involving several jurisdictions, as well as in key cross-border transactions within the scope of VdA Legal Partners, comprising a wide range of sectors, particularly energy, financial sector (including banking, insurance, and asset management), real estate, infrastructure, healthcare, life sciences and information and communications technology.



VdA provides tax advice in more than 20 countries, with VdA Legal Partners’ local offices in seven Portuguese-speaking countries in Africa, as well as in East-Timor. The team is part of the leading international tax network WTS Global, with representation in over 100 countries, offering a full range of tax services and aspiring to be the pre-eminent non-audit tax practice worldwide.

About VdA Legal Partners

VdA Legal Partners stands for all lawyers and independent law firms associated with Vieira de Almeida for the provision of integrated legal services in Africa and Timor-Leste.

Through VdA Legal Partners, clients have access to a team of 330 lawyers across seven jurisdictions, who deliver consistent quality of service and sectorial coverage.

We offer a unique combination of world class know-how and in-depth knowledge of each local situation. Each file entrusted to us is assigned to teams comprised of lawyers specialising in the relevant sector and lawyers residing in the relevant jurisdiction, who can effectively follow-up on the matter locally.

Tiago Marreiros Moriera

Member of the Board, group executive partner and head of tax practice partner

Most of Tiago's work is focused on international tax structuring of major transactions or investments in Portugal and in Portuguese-speaking countries, group restructurings and acquisitions, corporate taxation, tax litigation and private wealth and estate planning.

Francisco Cabral Matos

Partner

Francisco has been involved in several corporate transactions, namely in corporate restructuring, banking and finance, international tax structuring and tax litigation, and has also been providing tax and legal assistance in numerous private wealth transactions.

João Velez De Lima

Partner and head of Porto office

João particularly focuses his practice on corporate taxes, providing regular tax advice to national and international clients on a wide range of taxes as part of the (national and international) tax planning of corporate and international groups, and within the context of tax litigation.

Joaquim Pedro Lampreia

Partner

Joaquim focuses a great part of his activity dealing with tax disputes (such as the historic European Court of Justice victory with the Brisal case) and he is the Portuguese tax lawyer with more victories in the new tax arbitration courts.

Miguel C. Reis

Partner

Miguel is known for providing very business-oriented and innovative solutions for different matters and for his strong focus on clients, his comprehensive tax knowledge (covering all direct taxes, in particular corporate tax, but also VAT and stamp duty) and for achieving outstanding results.

Samuel Fernandes de Almeida

Partner

Samuel is a very well reputed tax litigator, being among the first tax arbitrators in Portugal. He has been representing a significant number of large multinational companies before judicial and arbitral courts. He has also a very significant experience in EU tax discrimination cases. Samuel is also extremely active advising clients in Portuguese-speaking African countries.

