Sponsored by
Overview: Beyond ‘nice to have’ – ESG goes business fundamental
Amid a tsunami of regulation and snowballing client demand, law firms are assembling ESG practices to take on the world, while also grappling with the challenges of getting their own houses in order. LB reports on the results of its fourth annual ESG survey
Mental health: Stress test – Partners on how they deal with a life under pressure
Long and unpredictable hours can make transactional work hard to reconcile with mental health considerations. LB spoke to City partners about how they keep things in check – and why the industry still needs to change
‘I mistakenly thought severe anxiety was a good thing’ – Vinson’s London head on opening up about mental health
‘I have this condition, and I’m owning it’: HSF’s Samantha Brown on managing mental ill health alongside a legal career
Gen Z: ‘Employers need to make sure they’re providing an environment in which people want to stay’: what Gen Z’s lawyers really want from their careers’
Much ink is spilled about Generation Z and the challenges of recruiting and retaining them. As more and more members of the cohort born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s enter the legal profession, LB finds out what today’s more idealistic lawyers want from their careers and how they’re changing the profession
ESG Awards 2024: ESG Award winners
‘Non-binary people aren’t going away, no matter how much hate is expressed towards us’
‘You don’t need to be a partner at a law firm to effect change’ – ESG Award winner Ranajoy Basu on leveraging his structured finance expertise to support ESG causes in emerging economies
Eversheds, A&O, and Standard Chartered GC among winners at debut Legal 500 UK ESG Awards
The last word: ESG to the fore
As part of our annual ESG report, management at top law firms give their views on ESG’s importance to both lawyers and clients