Against a backdrop of global stressors from conflict to trade friction and drivers for change such as global warming and the emergence of AI, Latin America presents a complex socio-political mosaic, currently, impacting both investor confidence and legal service provision.

From Argentina to Venezuela, the region has rarely seen so many elections or so much change. Here Legal 500 Latin America editor Tim Girven and Brazil editor Daniela Costa take a look at the politics framing the region’s legal markets.