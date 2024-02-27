Overview

Although the nervousness felt by the Euro Elite last year was justified, there has never been a better time to be an independent and flexible European firm

Market overviews

The headwinds facing independent firms in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are biting as hard as anywhere else across the Euro Elite. How are they faring?

Independent firms in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg are capitalising on their agility amid periods of uncertainty

While CEE firms are buffeted by a combination of headwinds blowing across the region, there is considerable optimism for the next 12 months

Economic and geopolitical uncertainty has thrown France into as much turmoil as it has elsewhere but French independent firms continue to demonstrate their resilience

As Europe’s largest economy, the struggles of 2023 have clearly impacted German independent firms. Adaptability is key to survival

Despite a tentative start to 2023, few in the Iberian market could have predicted how turbulent the past year would be. What next for its independent firms?

With tougher times looming, how long can Ireland’s resilience last?

Investment in talent and technology has enabled the leading Italian independents to go from strength-to-strength in challenging conditions

Despite myriad global shocks, independent firms across the Nordic region experienced an unexpectedly positive 2023

Independent firms in the south of Europe have been touting the cliché ‘cautious optimism’, despite struggles nearby

Confronted by a seemingly increasing set of obstacles, Swiss law firms are used to having their mettle tested

Comment

As part of our annual Euro Elite report, management at independent firms in Europe give their views on today’s market challenges