Overview
Resistance is agile – Euro Elite firms adapt to survive amid global turbulence
Although the nervousness felt by the Euro Elite last year was justified, there has never been a better time to be an independent and flexible European firm
The Euro Elite main table
Market overviews
Baltics – ‘Baltic conditions’
The headwinds facing independent firms in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are biting as hard as anywhere else across the Euro Elite. How are they faring?
Benelux – ‘Moving with the times’
Independent firms in Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg are capitalising on their agility amid periods of uncertainty
CEE – ‘Firm foundations’
While CEE firms are buffeted by a combination of headwinds blowing across the region, there is considerable optimism for the next 12 months
France – ‘More of the same?’
Economic and geopolitical uncertainty has thrown France into as much turmoil as it has elsewhere but French independent firms continue to demonstrate their resilience
Germany – ‘Navigating tumultuous waters’
As Europe’s largest economy, the struggles of 2023 have clearly impacted German independent firms. Adaptability is key to survival
Iberia – ‘Out the other side’
Despite a tentative start to 2023, few in the Iberian market could have predicted how turbulent the past year would be. What next for its independent firms?
Ireland – ‘Under pressure’
With tougher times looming, how long can Ireland’s resilience last?
Italy – ‘Time to shine’
Investment in talent and technology has enabled the leading Italian independents to go from strength-to-strength in challenging conditions
Nordics – ‘Horizon scanning’
Despite myriad global shocks, independent firms across the Nordic region experienced an unexpectedly positive 2023
Southern Europe – ‘Treading carefully’
Independent firms in the south of Europe have been touting the cliché ‘cautious optimism’, despite struggles nearby
Switzerland – ‘Endurance race’
Confronted by a seemingly increasing set of obstacles, Swiss law firms are used to having their mettle tested
Comment
The Last word – ‘Euro vision’
As part of our annual Euro Elite report, management at independent firms in Europe give their views on today’s market challenges