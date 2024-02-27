The CEE markets continue to suffer from conflict-driven instabilities in the region, with sanctions still impacting most industries and European companies remaining cautious with their regional activities. In the face of these ongoing difficulties, law firms benefited from an uptick in restructuring and insolvency mandates. Simultaneously, new investment incentives do exist. For example, the Three Seas Initiative, a platform that brings together 12 EU member states, is contributing to the acceleration of infrastructure investment in the region.

‘In general, the market in the CEE region was relatively robust,’ says Martin Brodey, managing partner and head of private M&A at DORDA. ‘Due to various developments, financing has often become a challenge, which is why large transactions tended to decline.’