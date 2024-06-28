Making an ESG lawyer – law firms search for the magic formula

‘I don’t believe there is such a thing as an ESG lawyer’ – the words of one environmental, social and governance (ESG) practice head in an interview for this month’s lead feature aptly sums up one of the key challenges for firms trying to establish themselves at the top of this much-hyped market.

That individual is not alone in this view; it has also been a repeated refrain in the research interviews for the Legal 500’s first UK ESG rankings, which will be published later this year. And it’s not a stretch to see why this opinion persists, given the myriad practice areas that fall under the ESG umbrella – from greenwashing disputes to sustainable finance, and regulatory matters to ESG transactions; not to mention the traditional environment and governance work that make up two letters of the acronym.