‘In the old days, it was about having a nice brochure with some green pictures, but then getting on with the serious matter of running our business. We’ve moved way beyond that now – it’s a business fundamental now.’

Norton Rose Fulbright head of environment, health and safety, Europe, Middle East and Asia, Caroline May neatly sums up the transformative shift in attitudes in recent years, with law firms now more attuned than ever to the importance of ESG, both in their capacity as commercial advisers and in terms of their reputation as progressive employers.