Türkiye International Focus 2023/24 – issue menu

The road to recovery – how Türkiye’s law firms are pulling through
After February’s earthquakes and May’s elections last year, Turkish lawyers are seeing welcome signs of a return to relative stability
Mitigating the risks of the current economic climate
Oktay Şener of Aksan Law Firm examines how his team has reacted to the changing Turkish legal market
The increasing number of enforcement and bankruptcy cases in Türkiye in recent years
Using statistical data, Egemenoğlu Hukuk Bürosu reflects upon bankruptcy in Türkiye, and looks to the effective measures available for present businesses
Legal nature of representations and warranties in share transfer agreements
Evrim Uygur Yamaner and İrem Özbay of Gled Partners consider seller liability in providing representations and warranties when transferring shares
The licensing process in the Turkish electricity generation market
Dr Ata Torun of Hansu Attorney Partnership provides an overview of the procedure for gaining a licence to generate electricity in Türkiye
Artificial intelligence generated content and copyright, creativity and authorship issues
Gökçe Ergün, Çağla Yargıç and Yaren Türe of Kılınç Law & Consulting report on how Turkish law views AI-generated content in the context of authorship and copyright
Binding corporate rules for transfer of personal data abroad
Eren Can Ersoy of Kılınç Law & Consulting looks at the regulations associated with data protection
The fate of employment contracts in M&A transactions under Turkish law
M. Efser Karayel-Keßler of Matur & Ökten & Karayel Keßler explores the legislation affecting employment relationships when a company’s legal structure changes and where this means employees face unequal treatment
Criminal liability of company directors
Mustafa Tırtır and Muharrem Kazak of Mustafa Tırtır Law Firm set out recent Supreme Court case law on liability for crimes committed during company activity
Looking to the future
Mehmet Selim Yavuz and Murat Uyanık of Yavuz Uyanık Attorney Partnership discuss how the legal market has been affected by the country’s economic climate and their expectations for areas of growth