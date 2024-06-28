LB320 – issue menu

As ESG becomes a business fundamental, LB looks at how the top firms are responding

Amid a tsunami of regulation and snowballing client demand, law firms are assembling ESG practices to take on the world, while also grappling with the challenges of getting their own houses in order. LB reports on the results of its fourth annual ESG survey

Long and unpredictable hours can make transactional work hard to reconcile with mental health considerations. LB spoke to City partners about how they keep things in check – and why the industry still needs to change

Much ink is spilled about Generation Z and the challenges of recruiting and retaining them. As more and more members of the cohort born between the mid-1990s and the early 2010s enter the legal profession, LB finds out what today’s more idealistic lawyers want from their careers and how they’re changing the profession

ESG Awards 2024: ESG Award winners

On 29-30 April, more than 200 senior in-house counsel gathered at the Hilton London Wembley for the seventh annual Enterprise GC event.

LB speaks to local players and international firms about the market across the region, including Saudi Arabia and UAE

If you knew nothing about City law and the gender diversity problems it has at senior levels, you certainly wouldn’t think there were any issues when reading our feature on dealmakers and stress.

‘I don’t believe there is such a thing as an ESG lawyer’ – the words of one environmental, social and governance (ESG) practice head in an interview for this month’s lead feature aptly sums up one of the key challenges for firms trying to establish themselves at the top of this much-hyped market.

The Legal 500 United States 2024 rankings have arrived, and with it a bevy of new numbers to crunch.

Associate pay reaches eye-watering heights as the war for talent at the top of the market goes further into the salary stratosphere

US West Coast firm becomes latest to target London tech transactions market with eye-catching hire of ex-White & Case dealmaker

Once seen as the next big thing for all self-respecting international law firms, China is now seeing a wave of retrenchment by US firms, with Morrison Foerster the latest to close an office in Beijing – Alex Ryan spoke to those who know the market to find out why

As part of our annual ESG report, management at top law firms give their views on ESG’s importance to both lawyers and clients