‘The future is Pan-Baltic!’ says Vilius Bernatonis, managing partner of TGS Baltic’s Lithuania branch. He is referring to the integration goals of Baltic states’ major firms, which aim to ensure that legal expertise from a firm’s office in one Baltic nation will be readily available to its client in another. But his words have a broader resonance. Though distinct, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania co-operate at nearly every economic level, investing in the infrastructure, energy and technology of one another to foster shared growth and development. They do so because in numbers there is strength. In numbers, there is safety.

Looking at the structure of the Baltic legal market in general terms, at the top is the pan-Baltic bracket comprising Ellex, TGS Baltic, Cobalt and Sorainen, all of which offer full-service, cross-border practices covering all areas of law in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia. According to Liga Merwin, managing partner at Ellex [Latvia], ‘the pan-Baltic firms remain largely unchallenged’.