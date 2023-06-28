With the Covid pandemic now firmly in the past, the Middle East has been enjoying a return to form, with activity levels up across the region and many law firms – both local and international – in expansion mode.

On top of all of the investment driven by last year’s World Cup in Qatar, the wider Middle East region has benefited in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with global oil prices soaring, boosting revenues in oil-rich nations such as the UAE, where oil exports account for around 30% of GDP.