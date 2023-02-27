In our 2022 offshore feature, firm leaders were relatively sanguine when scanning the horizon for the upcoming year’s challenges. Having ridden out almost two years of Covid-19 lockdowns, global economies – with the notable exception of China – had largely reopened, including the Crown Dependencies themselves, which had ended travel restrictions at the same time as their key clients in London.

Then, almost to the day, as readers removed the cellophane from their copies of the January/February 2022 issue of Legal Business, Russia invaded Ukraine – and the world’s economic prospects changed immeasurably. However, as material as these challenges undoubtedly are, they have yet to fully arrive on the desks of the lawyers of Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man.