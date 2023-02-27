While the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis dominated the agenda for law firms in 2022, our annual Euro Elite report finds the continent’s leading independents still in a bullish mood

A pan-regional approach by the biggest players in the Baltic states means these elite independent firms are well placed to face any challenges that lie ahead

Despite bumps in the road cooling down transactional work in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, there is plenty keeping elite independent firms busy

Despite the geographic proximity of CEE nations to Russia, independent firms across the region are responding to inevitable market volatility well

2022 was another banner year for independent firms in Paris but any optimism is tempered by caution over what lies ahead

The independent elite continues to thrive in Germany, despite predictable economic headwinds in 2022

The independent firms that dominate Spain and Portugal are proving their mettle again as they tackle crisis and competition with flair

While Dublin’s legal elite enjoyed a renaissance in 2021, danger lurks just around the corner. Can the optimistic mood endure?

The Italian market remains dominated by independent firms facing myriad challenges both at home and abroad

Despite market forces taking their toll and the geographic proximity of the region to Russia, Nordic law firms continue to show their resilience

Israeli and Greek firms are geared up to cope with any turbulence that the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict might bring their way

2023 is shaping up to be another strong year for the leading Swiss independents, despite various global headwinds

As part of our annual Euro Elite report, management at independent firms in Europe give their views on today’s market challenges