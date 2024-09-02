What does it take to run the legal team in one of the most profitable deal shops in the world? After months of discussions with private equity and leveraged finance partners at the leading law firms in London as well as a host of in-house lawyers, Legal Business has come up with the definitive list of the top London-based private equity GCs, with 24 making the grade.

Here, in their own words, they share the career journeys that have led them in-house and talk about what is needed to succeed in the notoriously tough and hectic world of private equity. The full list is below – click on the links for Q&As with everyone featured.

NB: In all instances year of qualification refers to year of UK qualification.

Go to the Private Equity Elite contents.