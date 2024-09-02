What does it take to run the legal team in one of the most profitable deal shops in the world? After months of discussions with private equity and leveraged finance partners at the leading law firms in London as well as a host of in-house lawyers, Legal Business has come up with the definitive list of the top London-based private equity GCs, with 24 making the grade.
Here, in their own words, they share the career journeys that have led them in-house and talk about what is needed to succeed in the notoriously tough and hectic world of private equity. The full list is below – click on the links for Q&As with everyone featured.
- Babett Carrier, GC, Cinven
- Susanna Berger, GC for Europe, KKR
- Rachel Thompson, group GC, Bridgepoint
- Melanie Sanchez, global GC, investments, Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan
- Leigh Partridge, head of legal (Europe), CPP Investments
- Katherine Brody, GC of EMEA, Silver Lake
- Alexandra Openshaw, GC, Montagu
- Andrew Stevens, GC, Inflexion
- Heather Mitchell, chief risk officer, head of EMEA and global GC for Investments, Carlyle
- Jarlath Pratt, assistant GC (Europe), GIC
- Tom Patrick, GC, Charterhouse
- Mark Coker, chief legal officer, Lone Star
- Seda Yalçinkaya, GC – International, Apollo Global Management
- Will Rosen, GC (Europe private equity), Bain Capital
- Chris Bulger, GC, Vitruvian Partners
- Jonathan Pugh-Smith, GC, funds, Bregal Investments
- Simon Tinkler, senior legal adviser, CD&R
- Peter Gibbs, GC, Permira
- Samantha McGonigle, GC, Hg
- Alastair Richardson, head of legal (private equity), 3i Group
- Jeremy Dennison, GC, Livingbridge
- Stuart Banks, European GC, Hellman & Friedman
- Simon Cresswell, GC, Apax Partners
- Daisy Raven, GC, Triton
NB: In all instances year of qualification refers to year of UK qualification.