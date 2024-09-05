LB321 – issue menu

LB unveils the best regarded London-based in-house lawyers in private equity

The City’s top private equity lawyers, from private practice and in-house, look back on the extraordinary ascent of private capital, how the GC role at PE firms has evolved, and what might come next

Based on months of interviews with leading private practice partners, LB unveils the most highly rated London-based in-house lawyers in private equity

Despite private equity’s reputation as a male-dominated arena, a select band of influential women have risen to the helm of trophy buyout clients. LB speaks to female GCs at PE firms from Carlyle to KKR and Apollo to Bridgepoint about culture, careers and challenging stereotypes

How Ukraine’s law firms are managing through the ongoing crisis

As markets around the world show signs of green shoots, offshore firms are well placed to ride the wave of recovery. LB checked in with offshore law firm leaders to find out what’s keeping them busy

Kirkland & Ellis is overhauling its equity partner exit terms – ushering in new policies to withhold compensation for departing partners, as well as slashing notice periods and speeding up the time it takes those leaving to be repaid their capital.

‘We’ve had a massive amount of change in the last year,’ says Skadden London head Richard Youle as he sits down to discuss his first year at the helm of the City base.

With results continuing to stream in, the initial picture is that the UK’s largest law firms are shrugging off the economic challenges of recent years.

US turnaround specialist aims to bring together mid-market UK and US firms under new brand, as £54m firm becomes first to sign up

Fifteen years of Legal 500 data offers big-picture view of Stateside elite’s relentless advance into London private equity arena

Freshfields London managing partner Mark Sansom on his passion for motor racing, turning down Oxford and the importance of owning up to your mistakes

Legal 500 ESG award-winner Gurdeep Boparai, company secretary and head of governance and secretariat at Coventry Building Society, on leaving private practice, the complexities of ESG and her passion for Italian mobster films

From dating apps to entertainment venues, airports to music collections, there’s almost no industry left untouched by the multitrillion-dollar private equity market.

‘Challenging market conditions’ – a quick search of the LB news archives finds that phrase, or some variation of it, coming up time and time again over the years.

As part of our Private Equity Elite, top lawyers share their thoughts on the PE market