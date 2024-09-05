Legal Business Blogs

LB321 – issue menu

Access your pdf edition of LB magazine – issue 321

The Private Equity Elite

LB unveils the best regarded London-based in-house lawyers in private equity

Elite: The rise of the in-house lawyer in private capital

The City’s top private equity lawyers, from private practice and in-house, look back on the extraordinary ascent of private capital, how the GC role at PE firms has evolved, and what might come next

The Private Equity Elite: the top general counsel in PE

Based on months of interviews with leading private practice partners, LB unveils the most highly rated London-based in-house lawyers in private equity

‘I’ve called firms and asked why someone isn’t a partner yet’ – the female GCs shaking up PE

Despite private equity’s reputation as a male-dominated arena, a select band of influential women have risen to the helm of trophy buyout clients. LB speaks to female GCs at PE firms from Carlyle to KKR and Apollo to Bridgepoint about culture, careers and challenging stereotypes

Working in a warzone

How Ukraine’s law firms are managing through the ongoing crisis

On sure footing – offshore leaders see reasons for optimism

As markets around the world show signs of green shoots, offshore firms are well placed to ride the wave of recovery. LB checked in with offshore law firm leaders to find out what’s keeping them busy

‘Best to get them out sooner’: Kirkland to hold back pay for departing partners

Kirkland & Ellis is overhauling its equity partner exit terms – ushering in new policies to withhold compensation for departing partners, as well as slashing notice periods and speeding up the time it takes those leaving to be repaid their capital.

One year in the job: Skadden’s City chief Youle on scaling up in London

‘We’ve had a massive amount of change in the last year,’ says Skadden London head Richard Youle as he sits down to discuss his first year at the helm of the City base.

Financial results 2023-24: early figures point to rosier picture for LB100 leaders

With results continuing to stream in, the initial picture is that the UK’s largest law firms are shrugging off the economic challenges of recent years.

Broadfield of dreams: BDB Pitmans signs up for new Alvarez & Marsal legal venture

US turnaround specialist aims to bring together mid-market UK and US firms under new brand, as £54m firm becomes first to sign up

Private equity, public competition – how US firms reshaped the UK PE hierarchy

Fifteen years of Legal 500 data offers big-picture view of Stateside elite’s relentless advance into London private equity arena

Freshfields’ Mark Sansom on motorsports, email gaffes and competing on the global stage

Freshfields London managing partner Mark Sansom on his passion for motor racing, turning down Oxford and the importance of owning up to your mistakes

The Client Profile: Gurdeep Boparai, Coventry Building Society

Legal 500 ESG award-winner Gurdeep Boparai, company secretary and head of governance and secretariat at Coventry Building Society, on leaving private practice, the complexities of ESG and her passion for Italian mobster films

High achievers – private equity is changing; meet the elite GCs at the vanguard of the transformation

From dating apps to entertainment venues, airports to music collections, there’s almost no industry left untouched by the multitrillion-dollar private equity market.

Rising to the challenge – tough market rewards for firms with clearest focus

‘Challenging market conditions’ – a quick search of the LB news archives finds that phrase, or some variation of it, coming up time and time again over the years.

The Last Word: Private eyes

As part of our Private Equity Elite, top lawyers share their thoughts on the PE market

