Legal 500 UK ESG Awards 2025 – nominations now open

ESG
Nominations are now open for the Legal 500 UK ESG Awards 2025, following a highly successful debut last year. The event will celebrate exceptional contributions to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives within the legal sector.

The awards will take place on Tuesday 25 March 2025 at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London.  Submissions are open until Friday 15 November 2024, and are available to all professionals driving ESG change – whether you’re part of a law firm, in-house team, barristers’ chambers, or a non-lawyer involved in legal sector initiatives. Please submit your entry using our awards platform.

With 30 categories, the awards recognise a broad range of work in diversity, inclusion, sustainability, governance, and more. The categories are open to both individual efforts and team initiatives that have made a lasting impact on the profession.

This years’ categories are: Women in Law, Ethnicity, Disability/Neurodiversity, LGBTQ+, Social Mobility, Environmental/Sustainability, Governance, DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion), ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance), and Lifetime Achievement.

Last year’s winners set a high bar, with Eversheds Sutherland, Allen & Overy, and Womble Bond Dickinson standing out among the many impressive entrants. For the full list of last year’s winners, click here.

For full submission criteria and details on all categories, visit the Legal 500 ESG Awards submission platform.

Best of luck – we look forward to receiving your entries. If you have any questions at all relating to your submissions or the criteria, please contact Georgina Stanley.

