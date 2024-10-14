Legal Business

Bird & Bird: The Client’s View

Bird & Bird: The Client's View

Bird & Bird

Team Quality

79.96

Quality of partners 82.45

Quality of associates 75.52

Partner availability and engagement 82.28

All scores are global and /100.

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms? At Legal 500, we hear from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on key metrics such as lawyer quality, availability, billing, communication and expertise.

The answers we receive allow us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores, covering: Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an overall Client Service Score.

This article focuses on Lawyers and Team Quality, for which Bird & Bird scores 79.96, and looks at how the firm compares to a select group of competitors. (If you are unable to login, please click Forgot your password? to gain access and view the full article).

