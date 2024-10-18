Legal Business

Eversheds Sutherland: The Client’s View

Team Quality

79.57

Quality of partners 82.97

Quality of associates 76.67

Partner availability and engagement 83.19

All scores are global and /100.

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms?

At Legal 500, we hear thoughts from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on various key metrics such as individual quality, availability, billing, communication and expertise.

This provides an objective and unbiased set of responses, allowing us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores. Our specific criteria include Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an Overall Client Service Score.

Eversheds Sutherland’s preview post here focuses solely on Lawyers and Team Quality, where the firm scores 79.57.

