‘Why not me?’ – the law firms leading the way in the Social Mobility Employer Index

Browne Jacobson has topped the 2024 Social Mobility Employer Index with Slaughter and May, Linklaters, Lewis Silkin, Norton Rose Fulbright and Freshfields all ranking within the top 10.

In total, 25 law firms have made it into the Index’s top 75 employers, with other notable inclusions including Macfarlanes (13), Clifford Chance (14), CMS (17), Ashurst (20), DLA Piper (27), Pinsent Masons (33), and Simmons & Simmons (55).

Established by the Social Mobility Foundation in 2017, the Index is a benchmarking tool that celebrates organisations leading the way in creating inclusive workplaces accessible to individuals from all social backgrounds.

Browne Jacobson’s first place (which was shared with PwC UK) marks the fourth consecutive year it has placed in the top two. Caroline Green (pictured top), senior partner at Browne Jacobson, who leads on diversity, inclusion and wellbeing at the firm tells Legal Business she was ‘thrilled’ to top the table, adding, ‘you can’t win an accolade like this without lots of people contributing – it’s a whole firm effort’.

The firm, which shares best practice with a range of public and private sector clients, has received praise for an array of social mobility efforts. These include its school outreach programme, conducted at non-selective state schools, and its Fairer Access to Real Experience (FAIRE) programme which offers work experience opportunities to candidates from lower socio-economic backgrounds.

It also removed its minimum grade requirements of 2:1 and ABB in 2016 after Green reveals an internal survey showed that ‘some of our best solicitors didn’t have the qualifications that the profession was insisting on’.

Linklaters placed 6th in the Index this year, marking the second year running the firm has finished in the top ten and the eighth consecutive year it has featured in the Index.

Global head of corporate and ExCom champion for social mobility at Linklaters, Simon Branigan describes the ranking as a ‘testament to the work we are doing across social impact, recruitment and internally.’

‘We have a Social Mobility Network with people across the firm from all practices and all levels of seniority – they are engaged, active and incredibly passionate about what they do.’

The network, which shares best practices with large corporations and financial firms, runs a range of initiatives. Branigan highlights coffee drop-ins where senior partners share their stories as one that has made a big impact. He has his own story to tell, as the first member of his family to do A-Levels and then attend university, and has seen first-hand how powerful it can be for members of staff to hear it.

Linklaters’ social mobility initiatives also include a nationwide apprenticeship program for school leavers and social impact projects with a local school in a disadvantaged London ward. While the firm prioritises social mobility in its recruitment strategy, Branigan is passionate about taking proactive measures earlier on.

‘We aim to break down barriers as early as possible so that children can see the legal profession is within their reach and ask themselves: ‘Why not me? Why shouldn’t I be one of those lawyers at a firm like Linklaters?’

There is still work to be done: a report released by the SRA in July 2024 showed that 57% of lawyers come from a professional socio-economic background and that 21% of lawyers attended an independent/fee-paying school, far outstripping the national average of 7.5%.

However, the high representation of law firms on the Index is proof that the profession is taking the issue of social mobility seriously.

Branigan believes progress will continue to be made: ‘I’m optimistic. I see how seriously law firms take the issue – it’s not tokenism. I can see the passion with which law firms talk about this.’

Green is similarly hopeful: ‘You have to be optimistic with the number of law firms on the Index – it’s encouraging.’

