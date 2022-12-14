Legal Business Blogs

Global 100 2022 – contents

Posted on |
Financial Results 2021/22
Global 100 2022 – contents

Sponsored by

SSQ

Overview: Playing a blinder

As predicted, the world’s leading firms had a banner year in 2021/22, defying cautious optimism soundbites from the c-suite. But with the war in Ukraine and the global recession starting to bite, how long before the bubble bursts?

Size matters: which Global 100 firms have the most Legal 500 rankings?

Legal 500 data highlights the contrast between the laser-focused firms cleaning up in core markets and the wide footprint of the global giants

Ten-year view: Playing the long game

A decade ago, the Global 100 was stuttering after the global financial crisis. In 2022, we find stunning revenue and profit growth across the board – for US firms at least

Main table

Swiss Vereins: Capture the flag

Some view the Swiss Verein model as a bona fide catalyst of international expansion, while detractors see it as nothing more than a merger by the back door. Legal Business analyses the Global 100 firms using the divisive model and how their ambitions of planting flags are playing out

Related  Global 100 – Stories of the year

Verein check: how the big six global players have grown over ten years

The largest six Swiss verein firms have pursued varying expansion strategies over the past decade – Ben Wheway looks at what The Legal 500 data reveals

Slaughter and May – Keeping the magic alive

While Magic Circle peers have made protracted efforts to compete with US rivals domestically and abroad, Slaughter and May has stuck to what it knows. As pressure from across the Atlantic continues to escalate, do the City blue blood’s structural changes signal a welcome evolution or a scramble to catch up?

Stories of the year

Despite the Russia/Ukraine war fuelling concerns, firms still found time to make strategic hires, open new offices and become embroiled in the odd scandal. Here are the headline stories of the last 12 months

Core Stats

Methodology and notes

The Last Word: Matchday forecasts

Global 100 leaders and corporate stars give their prognosis on how the market will shape up in 2023

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Show us the money: 2021/22 financial results show strength in numbersShow us the money: 2021/22 financial results show strength in numbers
‘Dramatic expansion’: Goodwin’s London turnover spikes 63% amid lateral bonanza‘Dramatic expansion’: Goodwin’s London turnover spikes 63% amid lateral bonanza
Financials 2021/22: Strong year for Scottish independents while Stewarts’ profits balloon 93%Financials 2021/22: Strong year for Scottish independents while Stewarts’ profits balloon 93%

More in Analysis

LB311 – issue menu LB311 – issue menu
Access your print copy online – LB311 Access your print copy online – LB311
Global 100 overview: Playing a blinder Global 100 overview: Playing a blinder