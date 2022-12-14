Global 100 2022 – contents

Sponsored by

As predicted, the world’s leading firms had a banner year in 2021/22, defying cautious optimism soundbites from the c-suite. But with the war in Ukraine and the global recession starting to bite, how long before the bubble bursts?

Legal 500 data highlights the contrast between the laser-focused firms cleaning up in core markets and the wide footprint of the global giants

A decade ago, the Global 100 was stuttering after the global financial crisis. In 2022, we find stunning revenue and profit growth across the board – for US firms at least

Some view the Swiss Verein model as a bona fide catalyst of international expansion, while detractors see it as nothing more than a merger by the back door. Legal Business analyses the Global 100 firms using the divisive model and how their ambitions of planting flags are playing out

The largest six Swiss verein firms have pursued varying expansion strategies over the past decade – Ben Wheway looks at what The Legal 500 data reveals

While Magic Circle peers have made protracted efforts to compete with US rivals domestically and abroad, Slaughter and May has stuck to what it knows. As pressure from across the Atlantic continues to escalate, do the City blue blood’s structural changes signal a welcome evolution or a scramble to catch up?

Despite the Russia/Ukraine war fuelling concerns, firms still found time to make strategic hires, open new offices and become embroiled in the odd scandal. Here are the headline stories of the last 12 months

Global 100 leaders and corporate stars give their prognosis on how the market will shape up in 2023