Global 100 2022 – contents

Overview: Playing a blinder
As predicted, the world’s leading firms had a banner year in 2021/22, defying cautious optimism soundbites from the c-suite. But with the war in Ukraine and the global recession starting to bite, how long before the bubble bursts?
Size matters: which Global 100 firms have the most Legal 500 rankings?
Legal 500 data highlights the contrast between the laser-focused firms cleaning up in core markets and the wide footprint of the global giants
Ten-year view: Playing the long game
A decade ago, the Global 100 was stuttering after the global financial crisis. In 2022, we find stunning revenue and profit growth across the board – for US firms at least
Main table
Swiss Vereins: Capture the flag
Some view the Swiss Verein model as a bona fide catalyst of international expansion, while detractors see it as nothing more than a merger by the back door. Legal Business analyses the Global 100 firms using the divisive model and how their ambitions of planting flags are playing out
Verein check: how the big six global players have grown over ten years
The largest six Swiss verein firms have pursued varying expansion strategies over the past decade – Ben Wheway looks at what The Legal 500 data reveals
Slaughter and May – Keeping the magic alive
While Magic Circle peers have made protracted efforts to compete with US rivals domestically and abroad, Slaughter and May has stuck to what it knows. As pressure from across the Atlantic continues to escalate, do the City blue blood’s structural changes signal a welcome evolution or a scramble to catch up?
Stories of the year
Despite the Russia/Ukraine war fuelling concerns, firms still found time to make strategic hires, open new offices and become embroiled in the odd scandal. Here are the headline stories of the last 12 months
Core Stats
Methodology and notes
The Last Word: Matchday forecasts
Global 100 leaders and corporate stars give their prognosis on how the market will shape up in 2023