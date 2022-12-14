In Legal Business’ Global 100 report last year, firms obliterated gloomy predictions to post overwhelmingly positive results, defying fears of the worst economic crisis for more than a decade laying just around the corner.

Across key metrics, the global elite had plenty of reasons to be positive in 2020/21. Gross revenue was up 7% to $128.13bn, but it was the profitability of the top 100 firms that really stood out: $46.98bn, a striking increase of 14% year-on-year. Average profit per equity partner (PEP) at a Global 100 firm shot up 11% to hit the $2m mark; while profit per lawyer (PPL) grew 9% to $360,000.