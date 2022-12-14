‘It’s a remarkable firm with a tremendous reputation, but it has to take note of the fact that the market is changing.’ So says one transatlantic law firm leader, summarising a view that has chimed throughout Legal Business’ numerous Global 100 interviews.

Arguably the most conservative of the City elite, Slaughter and May has long won plaudits for steadfastness, staying true to its London heartland of advising FTSE 100 and 350 clients, even as peers struck out to follow transatlantic ambitions. As the pace of change in the market amid globalisation and intense competition reaches giddying speeds, many commentators question whether the stalwart’s approach is underpinned by justified confidence or hubris.