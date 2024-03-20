Promotions dip at Slaughters as firm makes up five new partners

Slaughter and May has made up five new partners in its latest round of promotions, a 50% drop from last year’s round of ten.

Four of the new partners are based in London, with the final addition in Brussels.

In London, disputes and investigations associate Ross Francis-Pike, private equity associate Aleezeh Liaqat (pictured, left), financial institutions senior counsel Tom Peacock and competition senior counsel Tina Zhuo (pictured, right) will all join the partnership on 1 May.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, competition lawyer Alexander Chadd has been promoted to partner from senior counsel.

Standout mandates for Chadd include advising Elanco on its acquisition of Bayer’s Animal Health business, and advising Ball Corporation, on its acquisition of Rexam. Liaqat’s recent work includes advising Corsair Capital on the acquisition of a majority stake in MJM Holdings. Peacock previously advised Tata Steel on £7.5bn worth of derisking, as well as advising RSA Group on a £6.5bn derisking of two of RSA’s main defined pension schemes with PIC. Meanwhile, Zhuo has advised Google on several investigations and market studies and advised John Wood Group on its acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler.

The promotions are in line with diversity and inclusion targets set out by Slaughters in 2021, in which the firm committed to its global equity partner promotions being 40% female by 2027, with at least 15% of London and Brussels promotions between 2020 and 2025 to come from ethnic minority backgrounds.

This year’s cohort is 40% female, with the same percentage coming from an ethnic minority background.

Steve Cooke, Slaughter and May senior partner said: ‘I am very pleased to announce the election of five new partners. Each will make a valued contribution to their respective practice area and to the continued success of the firm.’

The promotions take Slaughters to 106 partners worldwide.

