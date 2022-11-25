TMT Yearbook 2022

Tech giants: TL,DR – Too long, didn’t read

Faced with a raft of regulatory and legal issues, the ‘Big Five’ tech firms simply do not have time for legalese. We meet the lawyers who are cutting straight to the point

Startups: Upstarts

Until recently, high-growth companies had it all their own way. Now, amid falling valuations and faltering public markets, the lawyers in the sector must be more pragmatic than ever to meet the needs of this unique client base

Leader: (Almost) Everything you always wanted to know about TMT*

Often the most daunting thing about venturing into the unknown is also what makes it the most exciting – you don’t really know how it is going to turn out.

Opinion: Technology, data and digitisation are redefining the role of GCs

Catherine Johnson, group general counsel of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG)

Perspectives

Mark Watts, Bristows

‘I responded to an advert. All it said was: ‘Have you ever thought of becoming a lawyer?’ and then the phone number. It was like something from The Matrix.’

Perspectives: David Cran, RPC

‘Back then on a Friday afternoon it was completely acceptable as a trainee to go across the road to the pub. If they needed you, they picked up the phone and you’d go back.’

Nassib Abou-Khalil, formerly of Nokia

‘It was a moment of awakening. That’s why I always say I have two birthdays – the one when I was actually born and the one when I landed in Canada.’

Briefings

b/luz: Doing business in Brazil

Pedro Henrique Ramos, senior partner of b/luz, on the opportunities available in the Brazilian TMT market

Fieldfisher: The evolving data protection framework in the United States

Paul Lanois of Fieldfisher on how California led the way in creating new legislation inspired by GDPR

Gasser Partner: Gasser Partner

Gasser Partner’s Hannes Arnold and Christina Delia Preiner on how Liechtenstein is keeping up with and shaping developments in fintech

Haiwen & Partners: Overview of the key legal issues in the TMT sector in China

Partners from Haiwen & Partners take an in-depth look at TMT in China

Harbottle & Lewis: The Wright move

A former Kemp Little technology team led by The Legal 500-ranked leading individual Emma Wright landed at LB100 firm Harbottle & Lewis in April 2022 via a stint at Deloitte. We spoke with Wright about the team’s no-nonsense approach

Mori Hamada & Matsumoto: Key trends on IPR protections in TMT areas in Japan

Yoshifumi Onodera of Mori Hamada & Matsumoto explains the current developments in intellectual property law within the TMT sphere

Penkov, Markov & Partners: GDPR aspects to consider when conducting reference checks

Penkov, Markov & Partners’ Nikolay Cvetanov and Dimo Katrandzhiev on the GDPR risks facing employees checking the references of potential new employees

Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership: Digital transformation in Malaysia

Lim Zhi Jian, Bahari Yeow and Alex Choo of Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership on how Malaysia is responding to technological progress

RPC Premier Law: Navigating the metaverse – negotiating boundaries in this borderless world

Nicholas Lauw, Yuankai Lin, Selina Toh and Pu Fang Ching from RPC Premier Law on the legal issues related to the metaverse