(Almost) Everything you always wanted to know about TMT*

Often the most daunting thing about venturing into the unknown is also what makes it the most exciting – you don’t really know how it is going to turn out. The prospect of launching LB’s inaugural TMT Yearbook in 2022 was perhaps no exception, but any niggling fears over the relevance of this new title to our readers were quickly assuaged when we analysed dozens of interviews with the sector’s great and good.

While it is true that every sector has its own particular challenges, opportunities and – frankly – client foibles to contend with, advising TMT clients seems to take that to a whole other level, whether the company is just emerging onto the tech or life sciences scene or is one of the highest-value corporations in the world.