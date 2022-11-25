‘TL,DR. That’s a real thing for them [the big tech companies]. That language pops up. If you’re plodding in as an old-school lawyer you’re going to last three seconds in that room. They’ll just think you’re a wanker.’

So says one prominent external adviser to the ‘Big Five’ tech companies – generally agreed to be Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft. And while that sentiment undoubtedly rings true among those in the sector, do not mistake it for levity.