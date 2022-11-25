‘At the early stage, companies get lots wrong. Their corporate governance is often non-existent. Their contractual framework and intellectual property ownership can be messy. They often do not properly implement the legal frameworks necessary to deal with data. But that’s fine because they’ve got one objective at early stage, which is to grow the financial strength and reputation of their business.’

Representing emerging companies can be an arduous undertaking. As the above assessment from Ashurst corporate partner and tech M&A aficionado Jonathan Cohen suggests, when companies and their founders are first starting out, an immaculate legal framework tends not to be top of the agenda, as budgetary and personnel constraints see other areas prioritised.