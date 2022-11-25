I kind of just fell into law. I’m not one of these people who always had a burning desire to be a lawyer – I’m suspicious of those people! I did double maths, physics and economics at A Level, which is enough to put anyone off. I wanted to do something completely different so I decided to read law at university. Then one thing led to another.

I left Northern Ireland and came over here. My dad had done a post grad at the University of Oxford and really enjoyed it. He was keen for me, my brother and sister to go away for the ‘full experience’. So I went to Oxford, did my degree, and it felt like such a natural progression to go to London.