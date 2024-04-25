Disputes is one of the broadest areas of work covered by the Legal 500; while commercial litigation accounts for over half of all of our disputes rankings, a diverse range of specialisms also fall under the disputes umbrella, from professional discipline and commodities to debt recovery and costs.

In London, Herbert Smith Freehills, Quinn Emanuel and DLA Piper have the most rankings with seven, but HSF stands alone as the only firm with five top-tier rankings, and also holds the most individual rankings, with 30. Three HSF partners have two rankings – public international law head Andrew Cannon, next generation partner Hannah Ambrose and former global disputes head Damien Byrne Hill (pictured right).

On a national level, DLA comes out top for most top-tier rankings with six, as well as the most ranked individuals – the firm is home to 31 hall of famers, leading individuals, next generation partners and rising stars across the country. DLA and Shoosmiths share the top spot for the most UK disputes rankings with 15 apiece, closely followed by Eversheds Sutherland and DWF.

Return to Disputes Yearbook 2024 contents.