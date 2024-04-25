Welcome to the latest edition of the Disputes Yearbook from the Legal 500 and Legal Business; a special edition marking ten years of our annual guide to all things contentious, and a must-read for every self-respecting litigator.

A quick scan of the inevitable January opinion pieces predicting trends in the litigation market for the year ahead gives a fairly consistent view of topics we are likely to see.

From group actions to competition claims and ESG-related litigation, 2024 is set for an array of complex and multifaceted disputes, with the stars of the Bar out in force. LB analyses the cases of the year

Ten years on from the publication of Legal Business’ inaugural Disputes Yearbook, Bethany Burns and Alex Ryan check in with London litigators to find out how much has changed in terms of both the work and the firms involved

While many argue that litigation funding has an important role to play in access to justice, others are wary of the risks of unmeritorious claims being brought

From High Court stalwarts to national powerhouses, an analysis of the Legal 500 UK disputes rankings highlights the firms at the top of their game, with HSF, Quinn and DLA leading the pack

Disputes perspectives

‘Never forget you are there to do a deal, not to burn the other side to the ground’ – Bench Walk co-founder Adrian Chopin on top trumps, pompous lawyer language and all-staff email calamities

‘I found my calling and the rest is history’ – Skadden’s Kate Davies KC on dressage, taking calls on the loo, and why disputes lawyers need a sense of humour

‘I was always sure that I wanted to pursue law – have clients hang on to my every word like they did with my father’ – Stewarts arbitration head Sherina Petit on tackling bad behaviour, following in her father’s footsteps, and saving the stray dogs of Mumbai

‘I still regard this whole thing as extended work experience to see if this might be the right career for me’– top-tier commercial silk Bankim Thanki KC on epic trials, great movies and clients doing a runner

Headline market briefings

Stewarts look at the UK financial market, with special focus on FSMA

Stewarts on some recent developments in arbitration in the UK

UK market briefings

Independent Mediators’ provide insight into the recent developments in the mediation sector in the UK

Mayer Brown discusses the importance of businesses understanding their exposure

Osborne Clarke on how seriously companies should take greenwashing accusations

Cyprus market briefing

Iro Petrou and Myria Pornari examine trends and sectors in the Cyprus disputes market

France briefing

Signature Litigation’s Paris office co-founding partner on the French litigation system

Poland market briefing

Sołtysiński Kawecki & Szlęzak on the increasing importance of dispute adjudication boards

Sweden market briefing

Gernandt & Danielsson look at the recent trend of bifurcation in Swedish litigation and arbitration

Switzerland market briefing

Lenz & Staehelin looks at the complex issue of allocation of transaction costs in Swiss deals

Türkiye market briefing

Gün + Partners on the need to clarify the issue of application fees

Honduras market briefing

Mayora & Mayora on Honduras’ legal market and its current trends

Mexico market briefing

Clyde & Co – Garza Tello on Mexico’s legal market and its current trends

US market briefing

MoloLamken’s Steven Molo and Sara Margolis outline the process and benefits of jury research

Egypt market briefing

Shalakany focus on dispute resolution mechanisms in Egypt

Philippines firm profile

The litigation and dispute resolution group of Villaraza & Angangco provides excellent and exceptional service, consistent with the standards it has developed over more than four decades of representing clients in complex disputes, offering unmatched expertise and experience in maintaining sustained, coordinated, and multi-pronged litigation campaigns.

South Korea market briefing

Yulchon LLC’s insight on the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board’s international mediation rules