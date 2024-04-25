Access your pdf version of the Disputes Yearbook 2024.
Editor’s Letter
Welcome to the latest edition of the Disputes Yearbook from the Legal 500 and Legal Business; a special edition marking ten years of our annual guide to all things contentious, and a must-read for every self-respecting litigator.
Foreword – Stewarts: Groundhog Day?
A quick scan of the inevitable January opinion pieces predicting trends in the litigation market for the year ahead gives a fairly consistent view of topics we are likely to see.
Holding court – cases of the year
From group actions to competition claims and ESG-related litigation, 2024 is set for an array of complex and multifaceted disputes, with the stars of the Bar out in force. LB analyses the cases of the year
Ten-year review: Scaling up: a look back at the last ten years of disputes in London
Ten years on from the publication of Legal Business’ inaugural Disputes Yearbook, Bethany Burns and Alex Ryan check in with London litigators to find out how much has changed in terms of both the work and the firms involved
Access to justice: Spurious claims under the spotlight – best intentions or base motives?
While many argue that litigation funding has an important role to play in access to justice, others are wary of the risks of unmeritorious claims being brought
Debate winners – which disputes teams are best at making their case to the Legal 500?
From High Court stalwarts to national powerhouses, an analysis of the Legal 500 UK disputes rankings highlights the firms at the top of their game, with HSF, Quinn and DLA leading the pack
Disputes perspectives
Adrian Chopin
‘Never forget you are there to do a deal, not to burn the other side to the ground’ – Bench Walk co-founder Adrian Chopin on top trumps, pompous lawyer language and all-staff email calamities
Kate Davies KC
‘I found my calling and the rest is history’ – Skadden’s Kate Davies KC on dressage, taking calls on the loo, and why disputes lawyers need a sense of humour
Sherina Petit
‘I was always sure that I wanted to pursue law – have clients hang on to my every word like they did with my father’ – Stewarts arbitration head Sherina Petit on tackling bad behaviour, following in her father’s footsteps, and saving the stray dogs of Mumbai
Bankim Thanki KC
‘I still regard this whole thing as extended work experience to see if this might be the right career for me’– top-tier commercial silk Bankim Thanki KC on epic trials, great movies and clients doing a runner
Headline market briefings
Stewarts – UK: Securities litigation in the UK: A changing landscape?
Stewarts look at the UK financial market, with special focus on FSMA
Stewarts – UK: Two themes in arbitration cases before the English courts: state parties and the nature and extent of the court’s pro-arbitration approach
Stewarts on some recent developments in arbitration in the UK
UK market briefings
Independent Mediators: The UK mediation sector
Independent Mediators’ provide insight into the recent developments in the mediation sector in the UK
Mayer Brown: Class/collective actions
Mayer Brown discusses the importance of businesses understanding their exposure
Osborne Clarke: A focus on ESG litigation
Osborne Clarke on how seriously companies should take greenwashing accusations
Cyprus market briefing
Giorgos Landas LLC: Q&A
Iro Petrou and Myria Pornari examine trends and sectors in the Cyprus disputes market
France briefing
Signature Litigation: Q&A: Sylvie Gallage-Alwis
Signature Litigation’s Paris office co-founding partner on the French litigation system
Poland market briefing
Sołtysiński Kawecki & Szlęzak: Navigating dispute resolution: Exploring expert determination mechanisms – Polish perspective
Sołtysiński Kawecki & Szlęzak on the increasing importance of dispute adjudication boards
Sweden market briefing
Gernandt & Danielsson: Bifurcation – More risk than reward?
Gernandt & Danielsson look at the recent trend of bifurcation in Swedish litigation and arbitration
Switzerland market briefing
Lenz & Staehelin: Splitting the tab: allocating transaction costs in M&A deals as a topic in tax litigation in Switzerland
Lenz & Staehelin looks at the complex issue of allocation of transaction costs in Swiss deals
Türkiye market briefing
Gün + Partners: Riddle of applicable application fee in enforcing foreign judgments
Gün + Partners on the need to clarify the issue of application fees
Honduras market briefing
Mayora & Mayora: Q&A
Mayora & Mayora on Honduras’ legal market and its current trends
Mexico market briefing
Clyde & Co – Garza Tello: Q&A
Clyde & Co – Garza Tello on Mexico’s legal market and its current trends
US market briefing
MoloLamken: Taking an important case to trial: jury research
MoloLamken’s Steven Molo and Sara Margolis outline the process and benefits of jury research
Egypt market briefing
Shalakany: An overview of the Egyptian judicial system
Shalakany focus on dispute resolution mechanisms in Egypt
Philippines firm profile
Villaraza & Angangco: Firm profile
The litigation and dispute resolution group of Villaraza & Angangco provides excellent and exceptional service, consistent with the standards it has developed over more than four decades of representing clients in complex disputes, offering unmatched expertise and experience in maintaining sustained, coordinated, and multi-pronged litigation campaigns.
South Korea market briefing
Yulchon LLC: South Korea’s take on international mediation: The next steps going forward
Yulchon LLC’s insight on the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board’s international mediation rules