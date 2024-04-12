Legal Business Blogs

Passing the torch: HSF’s outgoing arbitration head Hodges looks back on her time at the firm

Posted on |
International arbitration Herbert Smith Freehills
Passing the torch: HSF’s outgoing arbitration head Hodges looks back on her time at the firm

Herbert Smith Freehills this week announced the appointment of new co-heads of its global arbitration practice, succeeding Paula Hodges KC, who is retiring after 37 years with the firm.

Simon Chapman KC and Andrew Cannon will now co-lead the practice.

The London-based Cannon already holds an array of leadership roles including co-head of public international law, head of India disputes and co-head of the Nordic group, while Chapman, who is based in Hong Kong, is currently regional head of dispute resolution for Asia.

Hodges steps down after a hugely successful tenure at the firm, which she joined in 1987 as an articled clerk, before leading the global arbitration practice for 16 years.

In a 2020 interview with Legal Business, Hodges shared insights into her extensive experience as a litigator, recounting anecdotes about her career journey, challenges, triumphs, and personal reflections. Click the link below to read the interview in full:

Disputes perspectives: Paula Hodges QC – Legal Business

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Sponsored briefing: The effect of recent English Supreme Court judgments on GCC-based arbitrationSponsored briefing: The effect of recent English Supreme Court judgments on GCC-based arbitration
More seats at the tableMore seats at the table
Sponsored briefing: Virtual hearings: for here or to go?Sponsored briefing: Virtual hearings: for here or to go?
HSF reaches settlement with eight White & Case-bound partners over exit termsHSF reaches settlement with eight White & Case-bound partners over exit terms
Revolving Doors: HSF and SJ Berwin hire finance management team as Covington and Cleary bring in litigation partners
Building a ‘global oil and gas practice’: Latham & Watkins hires HSF energy partner in London

More in Blogs

‘I had strong support and people wanted me to continue’: Bakers’ Poulton seals second term as head of London office ‘I had strong support and people wanted me to continue’: Bakers’ Poulton seals second term as head of London office
Skadden and Paul Weiss pick off Linklaters partners as M&A and fin reg duo make moves Skadden and Paul Weiss pick off Linklaters partners as M&A and fin reg duo make moves
A&O high yield head retires ahead of Shearman tie-up as firm makes first combined partner promos A&O high yield head retires ahead of Shearman tie-up as firm makes first combined partner promos