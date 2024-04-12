Passing the torch: HSF’s outgoing arbitration head Hodges looks back on her time at the firm

Herbert Smith Freehills this week announced the appointment of new co-heads of its global arbitration practice, succeeding Paula Hodges KC, who is retiring after 37 years with the firm.

Simon Chapman KC and Andrew Cannon will now co-lead the practice.

The London-based Cannon already holds an array of leadership roles including co-head of public international law, head of India disputes and co-head of the Nordic group, while Chapman, who is based in Hong Kong, is currently regional head of dispute resolution for Asia.

Hodges steps down after a hugely successful tenure at the firm, which she joined in 1987 as an articled clerk, before leading the global arbitration practice for 16 years.

In a 2020 interview with Legal Business, Hodges shared insights into her extensive experience as a litigator, recounting anecdotes about her career journey, challenges, triumphs, and personal reflections. Click the link below to read the interview in full:

Disputes perspectives: Paula Hodges QC – Legal Business