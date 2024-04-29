Sponsored by
Overview: When the going gets tough – Global London firms dig in as market reality bites
Following years of super-charged recruitment, uncertain times have prompted greater prudence among the Global London firms, with growth across the group coming to a near standstill. But, as LB finds, savvy firms are positioning themselves for the market revival
Paul Weiss and Kirkland: Market forces – Paul Weiss, Kirkland and the war for London talent
Paul Weiss is attracting the kind of headlines once reserved for Kirkland as it cherry-picks big names from the breadth of the City’s elite. But will its dream team approach pay off? And where does it leave the ambitions of the world’s biggest law firm?
Main table
Global London top 50
Legal 500 data view: Pace-setters: how the fastest-growing Global London firms are rising up the L500 rankings
The Last Word: Capital calls
As part of our annual Global London report, management at US firms in London give their views on today’s market challenges