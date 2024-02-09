Editor’s letter
Welcome to the 2024 Life Sciences Yearbook from the Legal 500 and Legal Business, sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills.
Foreword – Herbert Smith Freehills
‘Economic and geopolitical pressures continued throughout 2023, making the global business landscape a volatile one. It might even be asked whether disruption is simply the new business norm.’
‘You’d be a brave innovator to ignore the UK’ – why patent work is booming in the post-Brexit UK life sciences market
Marie Johansen Nordland talks to leading London lawyers about patent trends in the life sciences sector.
Lead partner: The year the United Kingdom becomes a globally leading life sciences hub?
As part of its ambition for the United Kingdom to become a tech and science superpower by 2030, in 2023, the government announced a range of initiatives aimed at boosting investment and innovation in the life sciences sector.
Taking back control – the post-pandemic landscape for life sciences regulation
Leading life sciences partners size up recent regulatory reforms and assess the UK’s position in a post-Brexit, post-Covid world
Perspectives: Grant Castle
Covington European life sciences regulatory head Grant Castle on why a career in life sciences is never boring and how market dynamics have shifted the dial for lawyers in the sector
The Legal 500 view: Healthy competition
A look at the top players in the life sciences and healthcare market, as set out by The Legal 500 research
Rising stars: ‘The real impact of AI in healthcare hasn’t hit us yet – we’re still on the precipice, but the impact will be huge’
Legal 500’s London 2024 life sciences rising stars discuss their careers to date and have their say on the future of the industry
Zina Chatzidimitriadou – ‘It is the one legal area that affects every single one of us and is, above all, human-centred’
Zina Chatzidimitriadou, senior managing associate at Sidley, on why she picked a career in life sciences law
Jaspreet Takhar – ‘EU regulators are preparing an avalanche of new laws that are going to have a monumental impact on pharma and medtech’
Baker McKenzie’s Jaspreet Takhar on the future of digital health solutions
Dr Chris Boyle – ‘AI is going to have a transformative impact on the life sciences industry’
Dr Chris Boyle, senior managing associate at Sidley, on the risks and opportunities facing the industry
David Gibson – ‘There are so many great new technologies and medicines with potential to make a difference to populations and treatment pathways but key challenges remain in regulating them’
David Gibson, senior associate at McDermott Will & Emery
Thought Leadership – China: Fangda Partners
China life sciences: transaction insights and notable industry trends
Q&A – China: Fangda Partners
Thought leadership: Portugal – Sérvulo & Associados
Healthcare and pharmaceutical regulation in Portugal