‘Economic and geopolitical pressures continued throughout 2023, making the global business landscape a volatile one. It might even be asked whether disruption is simply the new business norm.’

Marie Johansen Nordland talks to leading London lawyers about patent trends in the life sciences sector.

As part of its ambition for the United Kingdom to become a tech and science superpower by 2030, in 2023, the government announced a range of initiatives aimed at boosting investment and innovation in the life sciences sector.

Leading life sciences partners size up recent regulatory reforms and assess the UK’s position in a post-Brexit, post-Covid world

Covington European life sciences regulatory head Grant Castle on why a career in life sciences is never boring and how market dynamics have shifted the dial for lawyers in the sector

A look at the top players in the life sciences and healthcare market, as set out by The Legal 500 research

Rising stars: ‘The real impact of AI in healthcare hasn’t hit us yet – we’re still on the precipice, but the impact will be huge’

Legal 500’s London 2024 life sciences rising stars discuss their careers to date and have their say on the future of the industry

Zina Chatzidimitriadou, senior managing associate at Sidley, on why she picked a career in life sciences law

Baker McKenzie’s Jaspreet Takhar on the future of digital health solutions

Dr Chris Boyle, senior managing associate at Sidley, on the risks and opportunities facing the industry

David Gibson, senior associate at McDermott Will & Emery

China life sciences: transaction insights and notable industry trends

Healthcare and pharmaceutical regulation in Portugal