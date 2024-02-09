Life Sciences Yearbook 2024 – Editor’s letter

Welcome to the 2024 Life Sciences Yearbook from the Legal 500 and Legal Business, sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills.

This yearly publication will offer insight into the issues facing life sciences companies in the wake of Brexit, as well as interviews with leading private practice lawyers in the sector and a data-driven snapshot of the top firms and practitioners from the Legal 500.

In our lead features, Sophie Chan takes a look at the post-pandemic landscape for life sciences regulation in a post-Brexit world, while Marie Johansen Nordland looks at why patents work is booming in the UK.

We also speak to some of the Legal 500’s up-and-coming life sciences stars in London, to find out why they decided to focus on the sector and what they think are the key trends for the years ahead. While AI promises to transform the life sciences world, what won’t change is Sidley’s Zina Chatzidimitriadou’s point that life sciences is an area that ‘affects every single one of us and is human-centred’.

In our Perspectives interview Covington’s Grant Castle looks back at how the industry has shifted over the last 25 years and how the growing personalisation of medicines promises to transform the sector further.

This yearbook is sponsored by Herbert Smith Freehills who write about whether 2024 is the year the UK becomes a globally leading life sciences hub. You can also find out about key issues facing life sciences and healthcare companies in countries from China to Portugal in features from our partner firms.

We hope you enjoy it and find it useful – please do get in touch with any ideas for future articles.

Georgina Stanley

Head of global research and reporting

georgina.stanley@legalease.co.uk

Return to the Life Sciences Yearbook contents