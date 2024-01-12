Reasons to be cheerful: the hustle is back for 2024

Whether it is the prospect of a long, cold, dry January ahead, or just plain old back-to-school blues after a more protracted than normal festive break, but many law firm leaders seem to have spent the first full week back to the grindstone under an uncharacteristic cloud of despondency.

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to work out the other reasons why even the peppiest of senior partners might appear noticeably dispirited. The US contingent at least will be in the midst of number-crunching ahead of financial results coming out and, after the year that most transactional practices have had, the task will be about as enviable as filling out your tax returns.