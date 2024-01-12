Legal Business

Reasons to be cheerful: the hustle is back for 2024

Posted on |
The Issue
Reasons to be cheerful: the hustle is back for 2024

Whether it is the prospect of a long, cold, dry January ahead, or just plain old back-to-school blues after a more protracted than normal festive break, but many law firm leaders seem to have spent the first full week back to the grindstone under an uncharacteristic cloud of despondency.

Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to work out the other reasons why even the peppiest of senior partners might appear noticeably dispirited. The US contingent at least will be in the midst of number-crunching ahead of financial results coming out and, after the year that most transactional practices have had, the task will be about as enviable as filling out your tax returns.

Related Content

Growing weary of snake oil dressed as commentary
Whatever happened to the PR as managing partner consigliere?Whatever happened to the PR as managing partner consigliere?
The Legal Services Act ten years on – still waiting for the Big BangThe Legal Services Act ten years on – still waiting for the Big Bang

More in Comment

Global 100: When the music stops – it’s time for the global elite to play a different record Global 100: When the music stops – it’s time for the global elite to play a different record
The Last Word: Movers and shakers The Last Word: Movers and shakers
Doing the robot – Five years on, the same old AI debate rages on Doing the robot – Five years on, the same old AI debate rages on