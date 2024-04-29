LB319 – issue menu

Global London 2024: Back down to earth
Rocket-fuelled expansion slows as US firm rethink the race for London
When the going gets tough: Global London firms dig in as market reality bites
Following years of super-charged recruitment, uncertain times have prompted greater prudence among the Global London firms, with growth across the group coming to a near standstill. But, as LB finds, savvy firms are positioning themselves for the market revival
Paul Weiss and Kirkland: Market forces: Paul Weiss, Kirkland and the war for London talent
Paul Weiss is attracting the kind of headlines once reserved for Kirkland as it cherry-picks big names from the breadth of the City’s elite. But will its dream team approach pay off? And where does it leave the ambitions of the world’s biggest law firm?
The energy and renewables debate: Power shifts
Earlier this year, LB and Eversheds Sutherland hosted a roundtable made up of leading in-house counsel to look at navigating energy and renewables in a changing world
Legal Business Corporate and M&A Summit 2024
On 14 March, LB hosted the 2024 Corporate and M&A Summit, bringing together delegates from across the legal profession to discuss the latest trends in M&A, talking through the life cycle of a deal
The Latin American mosaic
Contemporary Latin America reflects the divergent social, political and economic pressures that mark a world that is not just post-pandemic, but – more profoundly – post-globalisation
‘So big it never stops’ – why Brazil’s legal market is still booming despite political instability and economic uncertainty
LB sounds out partners at some of Brazil’s leading firms about the practices keeping them busy and developments in the legal market
Life During Law: Wim Dejonghe
Allen & Overy’s Wim Dejonghe on mergers, learning from failure, and handing over the reins
Life During Law: Scott Hopkins
Retired Skadden partner Scott Hopkins on his early career as a junior hockey star, working for more than just the money, and the world of 4D combat
Talk of the town: Why Kirkland/Paul Weiss underlines the value of controlling the management message
Clandestine conversations, a recruitment strategy on steroids, eye-watering salaries and internal politics galore, the Paul Weiss/Kirkland story has enough drama in it to keep the attention of even those outside the legal market.
After the party – market slowdown pushes US leaders to take stock in London
The easy narrative is that the party is over. After years of rapid expansion by international law firms in London, 2023 saw lawyer headcount at Global London firms inch up by just 1.8% – a figure which appears to provide confirmation that the City interlopers are finally starting to apply the brakes in London as deal volumes dry up.
Legal 500 EMEA: Which countries have seen the biggest rankings increases?
Moves of the month: recruitment market picks up as leading firms think laterally
‘Credibility in both US and English law is non-negotiable’ – A&O Shearman readies for launch
Shuffling the pack – Paul Hastings raises the stakes in London
‘There is more understanding now’ – how firms are supporting staff with fertility challenges
‘There needs to be education’ – raising awareness of infertility and baby loss in the legal sector
‘As the only woman in the room, I would be asked to pour the tea’ – how legal life has changed for women
The Client Profile: Christian Keim, Adobe
The multinational software company’s international legal head on his professional journey and experience working in-house at a tech company
The Last Word: Capital call
As part of our annual Global London report, management at US firms in London give their views on today’s market challenges