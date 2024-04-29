LB319 – issue menu

Rocket-fuelled expansion slows as US firm rethink the race for London

Following years of super-charged recruitment, uncertain times have prompted greater prudence among the Global London firms, with growth across the group coming to a near standstill. But, as LB finds, savvy firms are positioning themselves for the market revival

Paul Weiss is attracting the kind of headlines once reserved for Kirkland as it cherry-picks big names from the breadth of the City’s elite. But will its dream team approach pay off? And where does it leave the ambitions of the world’s biggest law firm?

Earlier this year, LB and Eversheds Sutherland hosted a roundtable made up of leading in-house counsel to look at navigating energy and renewables in a changing world

On 14 March, LB hosted the 2024 Corporate and M&A Summit, bringing together delegates from across the legal profession to discuss the latest trends in M&A, talking through the life cycle of a deal

Contemporary Latin America reflects the divergent social, political and economic pressures that mark a world that is not just post-pandemic, but – more profoundly – post-globalisation

LB sounds out partners at some of Brazil’s leading firms about the practices keeping them busy and developments in the legal market

Allen & Overy’s Wim Dejonghe on mergers, learning from failure, and handing over the reins

Retired Skadden partner Scott Hopkins on his early career as a junior hockey star, working for more than just the money, and the world of 4D combat

Clandestine conversations, a recruitment strategy on steroids, eye-watering salaries and internal politics galore, the Paul Weiss/Kirkland story has enough drama in it to keep the attention of even those outside the legal market.

The easy narrative is that the party is over. After years of rapid expansion by international law firms in London, 2023 saw lawyer headcount at Global London firms inch up by just 1.8% – a figure which appears to provide confirmation that the City interlopers are finally starting to apply the brakes in London as deal volumes dry up.

The multinational software company’s international legal head on his professional journey and experience working in-house at a tech company

As part of our annual Global London report, management at US firms in London give their views on today’s market challenges