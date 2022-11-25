I grew up in Lebanon when there was a civil war. I say this with a bit of embarrassment but, because of the civil war, I never completed a school year. I had to be homeschooled for a lot of the time and the school year was always interrupted. I didn’t really have, like many young adults when they reached the age of 18 or 19, a clear vision of what I wanted to do.

Culturally, I was not the child who excelled in the subjects that families take pride in their children being good at. In Lebanon at the time, parents did not necessarily take pride, especially in young boys, in being good at French, Arabic, history, geography and arts. Those were where I was strongest. I was pretty good at maths, but the science curriculum wasn’t something I was very interested in.