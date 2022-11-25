Business never stands still. Cross-border organisations must evolve in response to an ever-shifting world of geopolitical risk and opportunity together with the rapid changes being brought about by technology, data and digitisation. To do this, they look to their senior leaders to ensure this complex landscape is navigated effectively and adroitly. A successful general counsel (GC) today must be a central part of that team, a business leader firmly seated at the strategic table who is able to drive the delivery of strategic outcomes and help unlock commercial innovation across the business – in addition to protecting a company from regulatory and legal risks.

Against this backdrop, it is no longer realistic to rely on traditional legal support models alone. The GC needs to call on a host of broader resources. They must embrace innovation to remain informed and agile, to drive sound decision-making, manage cost and enable growth across the business.