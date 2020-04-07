Significant hires

- Cooley has revisited Latham to further boost its capital markets practice in London. New partner David Boles advises on international capital markets and securities regulation, and represents investment banks, issuers and investors. Cooley previously hired from Latham’s capital markets team in March 2019, taking on Claire Keast-Butler. It also hired capital markets partner Ed Lukins from Orrick in September.
- Greenberg Traurig has continued its London recruitment push, this time hiring Ian Jack from Baker McKenzie to strengthen its City restructuring practice as firms look to hedge against increasing economic uncertainty. Jack, who was co-head of global restructuring and insolvency, has joined Greenberg after more than two decades at Bakers.
