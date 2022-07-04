Sponsors

Supported by

In-house numbers have increased in recent years as companies look to harness more value from their legal departments and develop their own internal skillsets. Since 2013, The Legal 500 has been instrumental in recognising those in-house lawyers who are driving business forward. The GC Powerlist is a series of publications, events and networking opportunities which highlight the most influential in-house lawyers and legal teams in business today.

These professionals are known to be at the forefront of the legal and business challenges enveloping their organisations, whether these are confined to the domestic UK market, extend to more regional and global environments, or both.

Please see below for a link to an online pdf of GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2021:

GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2021 complete pdf link