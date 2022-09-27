Sponsor message: Laurence Simons

Laurence Simons is a global legal, compliance and privacy search business leading the way for over 30 years. We are thrilled to be co-sponsoring the GC Powerlist: United Kingdom Teams 2022 alongside Pinsent Masons and KPMG Law, and sponsoring The General Counsel of the Year at the Legal Business Awards.

The GC Powerlist: United Kingdom Teams 2022 highlights today’s most influential senior in-house teams. A combination of major fiscal and non-fiscal crises, including Covid-19, the war in Ukraine and rampant inflation, have created a challenging and unknown economic environment.

With corporate governance under the spotlight, today’s general counsel is a strategic thinker and resilient leader with a broad skillset across legal, risk and compliance. These nominees have all been instrumental in challenging and influencing the opinions of their employers. They have been responsible for developing pragmatic technical solutions and lead the way in navigating the often-difficult path of promoting the legal function as a valuable commercial partner.

At Laurence Simons, we understand just how vital a general counsel and their team are to the success of a business. The pandemic transformed the role of the general counsel and recent market intelligence suggests that legal teams have increased their face-to-face time with executives across a variety of functions, including human resources, finance and operations. This in turn has increased the visibility of the legal function and further cemented their place as a positive force for a company.

With a more disparate workforce but an increased focus on safeguarding employee health and wellbeing, the role of the general counsel has never been more critical for global organisations. With over 92% reporting in 2021 that the pandemic had brought the legal function closer together, the next major hurdle is shifting working practices and moving into a new era with ever increasing uncertainty across global markets.

Laurence Simons would like to congratulate all the teams who have made this year’s prestigious Powerlist.

