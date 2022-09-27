Legal Business Blogs

GC Powerlist UK 2022: Inclusions list

Posted on |
GC Powerlist 2022
GC Powerlist UK 2022: Inclusions list

Please see below for a link to an online pdf of GC Powerlist United Kingdom Teams 2022:

GC Powerlist United Kingdom Teams 2022 complete pdf link

abrdn

Accenture

Adobe

AIG
Amazon

American Express

Anglo American

Aon

ASOS

Associated British Foods Global

AstraZeneca

Aviva

Balfour Beatty

BAML

Bank of England

Barclays

BBC

Bestway Retail

bp Trading and Shipping Legal

British Airways

British American Tobacco

British Land

Britvic

BT

Bupa

Capita

CBRE Group

Citi

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Compass Group

Currys

Daily Mail

Deliveroo

Deutsche Post DHL

Diageo

Dyson

easyJet

EDF

EG Group

E.ON UK

FSCS Legal and Recoveries Team

Fujitsu UK

Funding Circle

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

GSK

Haleon

HarperCollins

Harrods Group

Heathrow Airport

Hexcel

HSBC

Informa

Insight Investments

Related  The i-Team: The client perspective on AI

John Lewis

Kingfisher

Laing O’Rourke

Legal & General

Lloyds Banking Group

Lombard International Group

London Stock Exchange Group

Lush

MADE.COM

Marks and Spencer

Marsh McLennan

Meta

Micro Focus International

Miniclip

National Grid

Nationwide Building Society

NatWest Group

Nestlé Group

Network Rail

News UK

Paysafe

PwC

Reckitt

Rio Tinto

Rolls-Royce

Royal Mail

RSA Insurance Group

Serco

Shell International Upstream Legal

Siemens

Sky

Smiths Group

SSE

Standard Chartered

Tesco

The Carlyle Group

The Crown Estate

The Financial Times

The Phoenix Group

Trainline

UBS

Unilever

Via Transportation

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Media O2

Visa

Vodafone

Wise

WPP

To view the full profiles for our nominated teams, please visit:
GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2022

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Sponsor message: Laurence SimonsSponsor message: Laurence Simons
Upcoming: GC Powerlist UK 2022Upcoming: GC Powerlist UK 2022
Lead sponsor message: Pinsent MasonsLead sponsor message: Pinsent Masons

More in Blogs

GC Powerlist UK 2022

Shoosmiths, Travers and Coca-Cola among the big winners at 25th Legal Business Awards Shoosmiths, Travers and Coca-Cola among the big winners at 25th Legal Business Awards
Editor’s note Editor’s note
Sponsor message: KPMG Law Sponsor message: KPMG Law