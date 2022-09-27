GC Powerlist UK 2022: Inclusions list

Please see below for a link to an online pdf of GC Powerlist United Kingdom Teams 2022:
GC Powerlist United Kingdom Teams 2022 complete pdf link
abrdn
Accenture
Adobe
AIG
Amazon
American Express
Anglo American
Aon
ASOS
Associated British Foods Global
AstraZeneca
Aviva
Balfour Beatty
BAML
Bank of England
Barclays
BBC
Bestway Retail
bp Trading and Shipping Legal
British Airways
British American Tobacco
British Land
Britvic
BT
Bupa
Capita
CBRE Group
Citi
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Compass Group
Currys
Daily Mail
Deliveroo
Deutsche Post DHL
Diageo
Dyson
easyJet
EDF
EG Group
E.ON UK
FSCS Legal and Recoveries Team
Fujitsu UK
Funding Circle
Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
GSK
Haleon
HarperCollins
Harrods Group
Heathrow Airport
Hexcel
HSBC
Informa
Insight Investments
John Lewis
Kingfisher
Laing O’Rourke
Legal & General
Lloyds Banking Group
Lombard International Group
London Stock Exchange Group
Lush
MADE.COM
Marks and Spencer
Marsh McLennan
Meta
Micro Focus International
Miniclip
National Grid
Nationwide Building Society
NatWest Group
Nestlé Group
Network Rail
News UK
Paysafe
PwC
Reckitt
Rio Tinto
Rolls-Royce
Royal Mail
RSA Insurance Group
Serco
Shell International Upstream Legal
Siemens
Sky
Smiths Group
SSE
Standard Chartered
Tesco
The Carlyle Group
The Crown Estate
The Financial Times
The Phoenix Group
Trainline
UBS
Unilever
Via Transportation
Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Media O2
Visa
Vodafone
Wise
WPP
To view the full profiles for our nominated teams, please visit:
GC Powerlist United Kingdom 2022