Legal Business Blogs

Game on: HSF eclipses A&O with bumper £120k NQ salary

Posted on |
Herbert Smith Freehills
Game on: HSF eclipses A&O with bumper £120k NQ salary

Just a day after Allen & Overy (A&O) revealed it was standing firm with its £107,500 newly-qualified (NQ) salary, Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has announced an eye-catching 14% uptick in NQ pay from £105,000 to £120,000.

The remuneration jump became effective today (Friday 1 July), with scope for further payouts as it does not include bonuses. While this spike in NQ pay has attracted immediate attention, the firm has also vowed to make ‘significant investment’ throughout its associate salary bands.

Alison Brown, HSF’s executive partner, said: ‘It is key that we continue to attract the very best talent. We also want to recognise high-performing lawyers at all levels, so prioritising fairness and equity across the whole associate population is key for us. These new salary increases reflect the real depth of talent we hold in our NQ and entire associate population and demonstrate that we value their contribution, as next generation leaders of our firm.’

It is an early indication that firms are split on investment appetite as a market shift potentially looms: A&O took a gamble yesterday by freezing its associate salaries, citing a ‘more challenging business environment.’

All eyes now are on the remainder of the Magic Circle, and their own conclusions on associate pay due to be announced this year. As things stand, Clifford Chance and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer have only a slight edge on HSF, with the pair offering novice lawyers £125,000.

Linklaters meanwhile currently matches A&O’s £107,500 payout, while Slaughter and May offers its NQs £115,000.

The timing of HSF’s move, one day after A&O’s own announcement, suggests that firms nipping at the heels of the Magic Circle have spotted an opportunity in the war for talent. While boosting pay is often a reductive approach to swaying junior talent, resting on the assumption that budding lawyers are overwhelmingly motivated by money, the £12,500 disparity between HSF’s and A&O’s rates is not an insignificant one.

tom.baker@legalease.co.uk

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Revolving doors: European hires as HSF recruits in Germany and Bird & Bird focuses on Denmark while Ogier hires from KirklandRevolving doors: European hires as HSF recruits in Germany and Bird & Bird focuses on Denmark while Ogier hires from Kirkland
HSF merger throws up partnership issues as Herbert Smith issues cash callHSF merger throws up partnership issues as Herbert Smith issues cash call
Legacy Herbert Smith equity partners on hook for capital boost

More in Blogs

A line in the sand: A&O bucks Magic Circle pay increase trend with salary freeze A line in the sand: A&O bucks Magic Circle pay increase trend with salary freeze
Revolving doors: Linklaters loses three while Goodwin makes global gains Revolving doors: Linklaters loses three while Goodwin makes global gains
Dealwatch: Latham and Bakers handle agriculture merger as Weil and Kirkland land fintech financing Dealwatch: Latham and Bakers handle agriculture merger as Weil and Kirkland land fintech financing