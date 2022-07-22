Sponsor message: A new age begins for Moral as Moral | Kınıkoğlu | Pamukkale | Kökenek

We are thrilled to announce that our firm will officially be transforming from Moral & Partners to Moral | Kınıkoğlu | Pamukkale | Kökenek, an attorney partnership, as of July 1, 2022. Founded in 1968, Moral has undergone a remarkable transformation since 2013 and has grown into one of the preeminent law firms in Turkey. With the efforts of 70 + professionals, Moral now streering the legal market in Turkey. This could not have been achieved without the confidence of our esteemed clients in us and our dedicated team – thank you all.

A new age begins. We will now be providing legal services as Moral | Kınıkoğlu | Pamukkale | Kökenek Attorney Partnership. Building on our legacy since 1968, we will carry the firm into the future using our well-established, highest quality services combined with a proven, new generation approach. We will do our best to ensure a sustainable future for our team and clients.

We are also glad to announce that Sertaç Kökenek, one of Turkey’s leading lawyers and legal minds, will be joining us as a Senior Partner in this new structure. Mr. Kökenek was previously working at another global law firm’s Istanbul operations, where he was a Partner and spent 12 years. He will be leading the Advisory Practice and his areas of focus will be M&A / PE, Corporate, Employment and Compliance.

His experience in these fields allows him to have a firm grasp of numerous layers of an M&A transaction. This comes in handy for clients, especially during negotiation and closing phases. He advises national and international clients and has a deep knowledge of advisory practices. In addition to his M&A and PE experience, his successful track record on employment issues including stock option implications deserves special mention and he also has a profound knowledge about white collar crime & investigation.

Sertaç Kökenek graduated from Bahçeşehir University’s School of Law in 2006 as valedictorian and earned an LL.M. degree from the University of Cambridge, Faculty of Law in 2010 with a full Chevening scholarship.

As Moral | Kınıkoğlu | Pamukkale | Kökenek, we are excited to step towards a bright future, carrying the 55 years old legacy forward and we can’t wait to see what 100s look like!