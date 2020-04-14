Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic-II

In order to prevent the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19 (Coronavirus), which has spread to the whole world, many precautions are being taken by governments, institutions and organisations. The precautions and measures taken in Turkey were examined in our previous article published on 23 March 2020 with the title ‘Precautions and Measures Taken against Covid-19 Pandemic’. As a continuation of our previous article, we hereby wish to mention the measures taken recently in light of the current developments.

I. MEASURES TAKEN BY LAW

‘The Law Amending Certain Laws numbered 7226’ (the Omnibus Bill) was published on the Official Gazette dated 26 March 2020 and numbered 31080. The measures taken to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in our country have been enacted by the Omnibus Bill. In line with the measures taken in relation to the pandemic, regulations have been made on many issues such as the Ceasing of Proceedings, Conditions for Benefiting from the Short-Term Work Allowance, Compensation Time, and Lease Payments. You can reach the detailed content related to the Omnibus Bill from our article published on 27 March 2020 with the title ‘The Law Amending Certain Laws Numbered 7226 and Its Legal Reflections to Business Life’.