Legal Business

Sponsored briefing: Advisory Announcement of the Ministry of Trade on the Dividend Distribution of Companies during COVID-19 Outbreak

Posted on |
International Moral & Partners
Sponsored briefing: Advisory Announcement of the Ministry of Trade on the Dividend Distribution of Companies during COVID-19 Outbreak

The letter that was sent to all chambers of commerce by the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) on 1 April 2020, numbered 34221550-045.02-3392 referring to the letter of the Ministry of Trade (Ministry) dated 31 March 2020 (the Announcement) advises companies to preserve their equities during the COVID-19 pandemic. TOBB also made an advisory announcement regarding the need to limit the distribution of profits in order to prevent companies from falling into a state of capital loss and debt because of the outbreak. The Announcement recommends all companies, except state-owned enterprises, preserve their equities and in this regard, take the below principles into consideration for General Assembly meetings for the 2019 financial year that will be held this year.

How the Ministry recommends decisions to be taken on General Assembly meetings with regard to profit distribution?

Related Content

Sponsored briefings: TurkeySponsored briefings: Turkey
Sponsored briefing: How to handle contractual disputes in the COVID-19 eraSponsored briefing: How to handle contractual disputes in the COVID-19 era
International round-up: Latham hits DLA’s Madrid outpost again for antitrust partner as Kennedys opens innovation back office in IndiaInternational round-up: Latham hits DLA’s Madrid outpost again for antitrust partner as Kennedys opens innovation back office in India
Sponsored briefing: Legal effects of Covid-19 on the business lifeSponsored briefing: Legal effects of Covid-19 on the business life
Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic-IISponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic-II
Sponsored briefing: Q&A – Vefa Resat MoralSponsored briefing: Q&A – Vefa Resat Moral

More in Co-publishing

Sponsored briefing: Legal effects of Covid-19 on the business life Sponsored briefing: Legal effects of Covid-19 on the business life
Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic
Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic-II Sponsored briefing: Precautions and measures taken against Covid-19 pandemic-II