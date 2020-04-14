Sponsored briefing: Legal effects of Covid-19 on the business life

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19 (Coronavirus), has negatively affected business life in a very short period due to the precautionary measures taken in order to prevent its rapid spread, such as the ban on travelling, halt of production, quarantine practices, and national emergency resolutions, since its very first appearance in Wuhan, China. This epidemic, which has become a global threat, has been declared by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be a ‘pandemic’ (geographic epidemic above regions and groups) as of 11 March 2020.

The emergency measures that have been taken regarding Coronavirus have massively affected ongoing business life on a daily basis. Considering the unexpected and fast-moving nature of the epidemic, force majeure clauses in contracts and force majeure approaches of states and judiciary authorities have become one of the focal points of business people, shareholders and other market players, especially in terms of possible delays or non-performance in commercial relations. On the other hand, issues such as disruptions in supply and distribution chains, closure of workplaces and harbours, disruptions at customs, labour shortage and a decrease in consumption are interpreted as the preview of a global crisis. While the effects of the epidemic and the severity of the measures have increased day by day, we deem it helpful to address the effects of this pandemic from a multifaceted legal perspective within this article.