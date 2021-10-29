LB304 – issue menu

LB100 stalwarts serve up aces in challenging times

After seven years as senior partner, Herbert Smith Freehills’ James Palmer stepped down in April. Here, he discusses with Tom Baker the stresses of leadership, corporate purpose, ESG hypocrisy, and the future of the profession

The Legal 500 asks what Brexit has meant for the London competition market

Has it properly tackled corporate misconduct?

Risk managers have taken centre stage as firms wrestled with everything from the pandemic to professional indemnity insurance in 2020

Battered by the winds brought by Covid, Brexit and domestic competition, Dublin’s leading legal players are meeting those challenges head on

Pinsent Masons, Travers Smith and easyJet were among the major winners at the 2021 Legal Business Awards, which returned as a live event following the pandemic, bringing together 600 guests in Covid-safe conditions at the Grosvenor House hotel on 30 September.

While commentary from LB100 leaders in recent years may have occasionally sounded like a broken record, with gingerly repeated soundbites about ‘cautious optimism’, this is certainly not true of our 2021 report.

This month’s issue of Legal Business may be dedicated to the largest firms in the UK by revenue but sibling title The Legal 500 is a much more inclusive church.

‘The partner shouted “You’ve done nothing on this!” I replied, “Well you haven’t given me any papers.” They threw the bin at me.’

From ballerina to software security guru, Snyk’s GC gives the inside track on working for one of the world’s fastest-growing companies

LB100 leaders give their views on another remarkable year and offer their prognosis on the 12 months ahead