Legal Business 100: Main Menu

Events since coronavirus hit should have triggered a crisis of epic proportions. But our LB100 report makes it clear that, against all odds, the starter pistol on panic has yet to be fired

After a year of triumph over adversity, the LB100’s chasing pack are priming themselves to reach new heights

While the performance of the mid-market and boutique London-based firms in the second 50 is more muted than other areas of the LB100, these firms pack a considerable punch

The regional firms in the second 50 of the LB100 have proved that their stamina and talent can help them rise to meet the toughest of challenges

LB100 leaders give their views on another remarkable year and offer their prognosis on the 12 months ahead