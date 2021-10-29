Legal Business 100: Main Menu

Overview
Marathon, not a sprint
Events since coronavirus hit should have triggered a crisis of epic proportions. But our LB100 report makes it clear that, against all odds, the starter pistol on panic has yet to be fired
Main table
Partner earnings table
Core stats
Second 25
The great leap upwards
After a year of triumph over adversity, the LB100’s chasing pack are priming themselves to reach new heights
Second 50: City and Boutique
Percentage play
While the performance of the mid-market and boutique London-based firms in the second 50 is more muted than other areas of the LB100, these firms pack a considerable punch
Second 50: Regional View
Faster, higher stronger
The regional firms in the second 50 of the LB100 have proved that their stamina and talent can help them rise to meet the toughest of challenges
Methodology and notes
The Last Word
Going the distance
LB100 leaders give their views on another remarkable year and offer their prognosis on the 12 months ahead
